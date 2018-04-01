2 School Teachers, Tutor Arrested in Delhi Over CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Leak

A tutor and two teachers were arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday in connection with the leak of CBSE Class 12 Economics paper — the first arrests from the national capital in the case that has triggered outrage across the country.Sources in the Delhi Police said the arrests were over the leak of the printed question paper, while the investigation into the leak of handwritten papers was still ongoing.Rishabh and Rohit, who reportedly teach at Mother Khazani Convent School in outer Delhi’s Bawana and were attached to examination duty, allegedly gave a copy of the printed question paper to a tutor named Tauqir at 9:20am, 25 minutes before they were supposed to officially distribute the papers for the examination. Tauqir then allegedly distributed the photo of the paper via WhatsApp, sources said.The arrests from the national capital take the total number of people in custody over the case to 15. On Saturday, three people were arrested and nine minors detained in Jharkhand.Delhi Police have questioned more than 60 people, including 53 students and seven teachers, till now. They have zeroed in on six WhatsApp groups that figured in the trail of transmission of papers.Delhi Police have also received a reply from Google, which identified the e-mail address from where the CBSE chairperson was sent a mail about the Class 10 Mathematics paper being leaked.An officer of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police said a Class 10 student had received the Mathematics paper on WhatsApp and he had used his father's e-mail ID to send the mail to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson. The student and his father are being questioned, he said.CBSE chairperson Karwal had received an e-mail a day before the Class 10 Mathematics exam, which was held on March 28, informing her about the paper being leaked.The sender of the e-mail had stated that the mathematics paper was leaked on WhatsApp and that the exam should be cancelled. The mail also contained 12 images of the handwritten mathematics paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp.The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and March 28 to probe the leak of the Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 mathematics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.The Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics exams were held on March 26 and March 28 respectively. The CBSE has announced a re-examination of the Class 12 Economics paper on April 25, while the re-test for the Class 10 Mathematics paper is likely to be conducted in July.