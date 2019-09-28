2 Senior Madhya Pradesh Police Officers Face Off in Honey Trapping Racket Probe

Bhopal: The probe in the controversial honey-trapping racket has now landed at the doorsteps of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after two senior police officers – a Director General of Police and an officer of the level of Director General – faced off.

MP DGP VK Singh recently got a flat, rented out by Special DG (Cyber Cell and STF) Purushottam Sharma in Ghaziabad, vacated after inputs that the place allegedly was connected with the racket.

Sharma on Saturday told News18 that a DG-rank officer posted outside the police headquarters should deal with the probe into the scandal. Until now, the case has been investigated by an SIT led by Additional Director General Sanjeev Shami.

Sharma demanded that the location of cyber cell and STF officers should not be made public as this could land them in trouble and put their lives at risk.

The SIT formed to probe the honey-trapping controversy was initially led by DIG (CID) D Sriniwas Verma but dissolved in less than 24 hours as the police headquarters dropped several team members, including Verma, and handed over the reins to Shami.

Four days ago, Singh had served a notice to Sharma asking him to explain why a flat was rented out in Ghaziabad without the knowledge of the police headquarters. He later got the flat vacated.

Sharma was unhappy with the move as it was claimed that the flat had been misused by members of the honey-trapping racket.

Sharma told reporters that he had informed the police headquarters about renting out the flat, which was meant for STF constables and head constables who visit New Delhi for probe. The officer has narrated his side of the story to Nath.

“I did not seek sanction. I have been using my discretionary funds,” he said. “I am the senior most (in line to be the next DGP) and have four-and-a-half years remaining in service. DGs come and DGs go, it does not matter if I become a DG. But senior officers should not resort to such a low level and engage in a witch hunt,” a national daily quoted Sharma as saying.

Sharma has also contacted the IPS Association on the matter.

The DGP’s office is yet to issue any statement on the controversy.

