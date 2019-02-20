English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Shawl Vendors from Kashmir Abused on Delhi Train, Forced to Flee Leaving Behind Goods Worth Rs 2 Lakh
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat, who assisted the injured Kashmiri men in filing an FIR, said the two men who claimed to be from the armed forces were behind the attack.
Representative Image. (Pic: Reuters/Regis Duvignau)
New Delhi: In yet another case of violence against Kashmiris in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, two shawl vendors from the state were allegedly thrashed on a train in Delhi by two men on Tuesday.
According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the vendors, who were carrying three bags full of Kashmiri shawls and suits, were travelling to Sampla in Haryana for business when they were assaulted.
After the attack, the men de-boarded the train at Nangloi railway station, leaving behind their bags containing goods worth Rs 2 lakh.
A case has been registered with the Delhi railway police and investigation is underway, the report said.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat, who assisted the injured Kashmiri men in filing an FIR, said the two men who claimed to be from the armed forces were behind the attack.
“They said you are the people who killed our men and started beating them. About 15 more passengers joined the two men in assaulting them and also started hurling abuses,” she was quoted as saying by HT.
Cases of assaults on Kashmiris in various parts of the country are on the rise.
Deputy commissioner of police (railways and metro) Dinesh Kumar Gupta, however, said it was not clear if the attackers were from armed forces as they donned civilian clothes.
Police said the complainants said two unidentified men cornered them and accused them of being “stone-pelters” from Kashmir. When the Kashmiri men objected, the two men began assaulting them, the report said.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
