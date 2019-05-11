English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 SpiceJet Boeing Planes Face Mid-Air Glitches, Forced to Terminate Journey
SpiceJet Flight SG-611from Delhi and flight SG 8720 from Bengaluru faced mid-air technical glitches, forcing pilots to terminate their flights.
(Image for representation: PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Two of the SpiceJet's Boeing passenger planes- one from Mumbai and other from Bengaluru- suffered mid-air technical glitches, forcing their pilots to terminate their journeys.
One flight landing back in Mumbai and second diverted to Nagpur on Saturday.
SpiceJet flight SG-611, which departed from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for Chennai around 7.30 am, returned to the city airport due to a mid-air technical glitch after being airborne for about 16 minutes, a source said.
A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the return of its Chennai flight to Mumbai due to a "technical" issue.
"The aircraft has already departed back for its destination around 10 am after the engineers rectified the glitch," the spokesperson said.
In a similar incident, the airline's New Delhi-bound flight SG 8720 from Bengaluru was diverted to Nagpur after the pilot reported some issue to the ATC and sought a diversion.
"SpiceJet flight SG 8720 operating on Bangalore-Delhi route was diverted to Nagpur due to a technical issue. Passengers were served refreshments at Nagpur. An alternative aircraft was sent to Nagpur and the passengers have now boarded the flight to Delhi," the airline said in a statement.
The spokesperson, however, did not share the number of passengers on board the two Boeing 737 planes.
One flight landing back in Mumbai and second diverted to Nagpur on Saturday.
SpiceJet flight SG-611, which departed from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for Chennai around 7.30 am, returned to the city airport due to a mid-air technical glitch after being airborne for about 16 minutes, a source said.
A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the return of its Chennai flight to Mumbai due to a "technical" issue.
"The aircraft has already departed back for its destination around 10 am after the engineers rectified the glitch," the spokesperson said.
In a similar incident, the airline's New Delhi-bound flight SG 8720 from Bengaluru was diverted to Nagpur after the pilot reported some issue to the ATC and sought a diversion.
"SpiceJet flight SG 8720 operating on Bangalore-Delhi route was diverted to Nagpur due to a technical issue. Passengers were served refreshments at Nagpur. An alternative aircraft was sent to Nagpur and the passengers have now boarded the flight to Delhi," the airline said in a statement.
The spokesperson, however, did not share the number of passengers on board the two Boeing 737 planes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF Gets Apache Guardian Attack Helicopter by Boeing - Watch Video
- Life Beyond Screens: Are You Binge-Watching Your Way to Obesity, Paranoia?
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- Australian Team to Visit WW1 Battlegrounds Ahead of World Cup & Ashes
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results