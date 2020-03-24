2 Sports Complexes in Chandigarh Converted into Makeshift Jails for Those Violating Coronavirus Curfew

Chandigarh: Two sports complexes in the Union Territory have been converted into temporary jails for those violating curfew imposed to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

The order, issued by principal secretary (home) Arun Kumar Gupta said the cricket stadium in Sector 16 and the Manimajra sports complex will be converted into temporary jails till the prohibitory orders remain in place.

Chandigarh has recorded seven confirmed coronavirus cases so far, with the arrival of 90,000 NRIs in a month adding to concerns of community transmission.

Punjab governor-cum-administrator of Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore had on Monday decided to impose indefinite curfew as a precaution in the city. Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said those engaged in maintaining essential services like the police and medical will be issued curfew passes.

Parida said the administration has tied up with Punjab and Haryana for continuous supply of essential commodities, including oxygen, LPG and petroleum products.

It has also been decided to requisition Sood Dharamshala in Sector 22 to function as 125 isolated wards, if necessary.

A separate block of the PGIMER has been designated as COVID-19 place for exclusively housing and treating the virus infected patients.

