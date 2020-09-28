2 Steal Gold, Wristwatch Worth Rs 1.2L From Couple On Highway

Pune: A 32-year-old doctor and his wife were allegedly robbed by two unidentified people of gold ornaments and a wristwatch, cumulatively worth Rs 1.20 lakh, near Katraj on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway on Monday, police said. In his complaint, the doctor said he had got down to urinate near the tunnel at 12:30am when two motorcycle-borne men showed them a gun and stole his wife’s gold rings and a wristwatch, all worth Rs 1.20 lakh, a Bharti Vidyapeeth police station official said.

A case has been registered under IPC and Arms Act, he said.

