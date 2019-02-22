LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2 Kerala Students Arrested for Putting Up ‘Anti-National’ Posters in College Premises

The students, pursuing graduation at the Government College Malappuram, were arrested following the complaint of the principal.

Neethu Reghukumar | News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
2 Kerala Students Arrested for Putting Up 'Anti-National' Posters in College Premises
Image for representation only.
Malappuram: Two college students were arrested here on sedition charges for allegedly putting up "anti-national" posters seeking independence for Kashmir and Manipur, police said Friday.

The duo, Mohammed Rinshad, 20, and Mohammed Farris, 18, pursuing graduation at the Government College Malappuram, allegedly put up posters that said, ‘Freedom for Kashmir’ in the college premises. They were arrested following the complaint of the principal, they said.

The complaint was lodged after the students told the principal that they stood by the posters, which could be read as "azadi for Kashmir and Manipur", a police official said.

Both were charged under IPC section 124A (sedition), police said, adding that they were produced before a magistrate and later remanded to police custody for four days.
