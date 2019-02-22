English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Kerala Students Arrested for Putting Up ‘Anti-National’ Posters in College Premises
The students, pursuing graduation at the Government College Malappuram, were arrested following the complaint of the principal.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Malappuram: Two college students were arrested here on sedition charges for allegedly putting up "anti-national" posters seeking independence for Kashmir and Manipur, police said Friday.
The duo, Mohammed Rinshad, 20, and Mohammed Farris, 18, pursuing graduation at the Government College Malappuram, allegedly put up posters that said, ‘Freedom for Kashmir’ in the college premises. They were arrested following the complaint of the principal, they said.
The complaint was lodged after the students told the principal that they stood by the posters, which could be read as "azadi for Kashmir and Manipur", a police official said.
Both were charged under IPC section 124A (sedition), police said, adding that they were produced before a magistrate and later remanded to police custody for four days.
The duo, Mohammed Rinshad, 20, and Mohammed Farris, 18, pursuing graduation at the Government College Malappuram, allegedly put up posters that said, ‘Freedom for Kashmir’ in the college premises. They were arrested following the complaint of the principal, they said.
The complaint was lodged after the students told the principal that they stood by the posters, which could be read as "azadi for Kashmir and Manipur", a police official said.
Both were charged under IPC section 124A (sedition), police said, adding that they were produced before a magistrate and later remanded to police custody for four days.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NTR Mahanayakudu Movie Review: Balakrishna Holds the Films Together
- Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned from Entering Mumbai’s Film City for His Comments on Pulwama Attack
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback's Production Version Confirmed For Geneva Debut, Video Teased
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Attacks Mini Mathur for Her Manikarnika Tweet
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results