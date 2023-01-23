2 Students in Kerala Infected with Norovirus

Kerala government on Monday said norovirus infection, a cause of acute gastroenteritis, was confirmed in two students here.

The students of Class 1 and 2 of a school at Kakkanad near here were found infected and three children are now under treatment.

A senior medical officer of the district said 62 students and a few parents of the school exhibited symptoms following which two samples were sent for testing at the State Public Laboratory.

As per WHO, norovirus is a viral illness that is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally with symptoms including acute onset diarrhoea and vomiting.

“The health condition of the children is stable. The Health Department personnel inspected the school which is now temporarily closed. We are holding online awareness sessions to the children and parents. The classrooms and the toilets have now been sanitised," the District Medical Officer said in a statement.

Last year, two children were found infected with the same virus at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. The Health Department today said precautionary measures have been taken as the virus spreads through contaminated water and food.

The department said the disease is highly contagious and urged the people to maintain hygiene.

Norovirus can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces, the Health Department said, adding that the initial symptoms are vomiting and/or diarrhoea, head and body aches.

