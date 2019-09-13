Take the pledge to vote

2 Students Killed, 3 Injured As Car Collides with Bus on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

The students, including two girls and three boys, were coming to Noida from Agra when the accident occurred at around 6.30 pm, a senior officer said.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 10:33 PM IST
2 Students Killed, 3 Injured As Car Collides with Bus on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida
Noida (UP): Two college students were killed and three others injured when their speeding car collided with a state transport bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday evening, police said.

The students, including two girls and three boys, were coming to Noida from Agra when the accident occurred at around 6.30 pm, a senior officer said.

"The speeding car jumped the divider on the highway and landed on the opposite lane where it collided head-on with an oncoming bus," Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh told PTI.

"Two students, a girl and a boy, were killed in the collision. The other three have been hospitalised where they are undergoing treatment," Singh added.

The incident took place about three km from the Zero Point, under Beta II police station area, he said. None of the bus passengers were hurt in the incident, he said.

The students in the car were studying at a private university in Noida, he added. Further details were awaited. ​

