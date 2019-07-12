Take the pledge to vote

2 Girls Killed, 3 Injured as Wall of School Hostel Collapses Due to Landslide in Arunachal Pradesh

There were 19 girl students sleeping in the hostel when the incident took place at around 3.15am on Thursday. The wall of the hostel building couldn’t resist the landslide, the police said.

July 12, 2019
Photo for representation.
Itanagar: Two girl students were killed and two others were seriously injured when the hostel wall of a government residential upper primary school collapsed at Namtsering under Dudungkhar circle in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Thursday.

There were 19 girl students sleeping in the hostel when the incident took place at around 3.15am. The wall of the hostel building couldn’t resist the landslide that occurred due to incessant rain in the area for the last many days.

The warden, teaching staff and locals from a nearby village helped in the rescue of other students.

“Two girl students lost their lives while two were seriously injured and one suffered a minor injury when the hostel wall collapsed on the sleeping children early this morning at the Government residential upper primary school, Namtsering village under Dudungkhar circle of Lungla Subdivision,” DIPRO Tawang said in a statement.

Landslides, triggered by incessant rains over the past couple of days in, have disrupted road communication in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh and hit normal life.

The Bhalukpong-Charduar-Tawang road in West Kameng district had remained closed for the fifth day on Thursday due to massive landslides at several stretches of the road.

The district administration has advised commuters to avoid travelling through the road and to take a detour through the Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) road.

The Lower Dibang Valley district is on the verge of getting cut off from the rest of the state after several stretches of the Roing-Anini Road were damaged due to landslides, an official report said.

The report also said that the road between Ruksin and Mirem-Bilat area in East Siang district has been cut off after the Sille river washed away the abutment of the Niglok Bailey Bridge Wednesday and flood water damaged 16 houses in Ngorlung village.

Landslides and flash floods due to heavy downpour have wreaked havoc in the capital complex too. The traffic along national highway-415 between Itanagar and Naharlagun was halted due to overflow of rainwater over the road, another official report said.

The water level in Pare river is on the rise, forcing residents on both banks to evacuate to safer places, a report from Doimukh said.

