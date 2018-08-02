English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2 Students Killed, Four Others Injured as Roof Collapse in Private School in Hyderabad
The seven students were practising karate when the roof came crashing down, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) A Venkateshwar Rao said.
Hyderabad: Two girl students, aged around ten years, died and four others were injured on Thursday when a portion of a roof of a stage collapsed at a private school in Kukatpally here, police said.
The seven students were practising karate when the roof came crashing down, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) A Venkateshwar Rao said.
A girl student was injured seriously, police said, adding that all the injured have been admitted to hospital.
School authorities were being questioned in connection with the incident.
