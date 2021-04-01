india

2 Surat Labs Shut Down for Issuing Fake Covid-19 Test Reports: Gujarat Govt
2 Surat Labs Shut Down for Issuing Fake Covid-19 Test Reports: Gujarat Govt

Deputy CM Nitin Patel said the government had received complaints that these two laboratories were issuing fake COVID-19 negative certificates.

The Gujarat government on Thursday said it has shut down two testing laboratories located in Surat city of the state for issuing fake COVID-19 negative certificates. State Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is also the Health Minister, told this to the Legislative Assembly in response to a question raised by MLA Kalabhai Dabhi from Kapadvanj seat.

Patel said the government had received complaints that these two laboratories were issuing fake COVID-19 negative certificates. “We received complaints that Tejas laboratory and Hemjyot laboratory in Surat were issuing fake certificates, after which we got the allegations verified,” he said.

The government had earlier given approval to these labs for conducting coronavirus tests, Patel said, adding that they have now been closed till further orders.

first published:April 01, 2021, 17:24 IST