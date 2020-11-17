2 Suspected Militants from Jammu and Kashmir Held in Delhi, Weapons Found

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday night arrested two suspected militants, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir from the national capital's Sarai Kale Khan area.

"On the basis of the information, a trap was laid near the millennium park, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi and around 10.15 p.m., two suspected militants who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir were apprehended. They have been identified as Abdul Latif Mir,22, from District Baramulla and Mohammad Ashraf Khatana,20, a resident of District Kupwara," Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell said.

Two semi automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges were also recovered from them. Further investigations were on, said police.