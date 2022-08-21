2 Suspected Terrorists Linked to Al Qaeda Held in Assam; Had Given Support to Jihadis from B'desh

Assam police on Saturday arrested two suspected terrorists linked to the Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) terror groups in the Goalpara district.

After being questioned by police for several hours, the arrested individuals were identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque under Mornoi police station, and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque under Matia police station in Goalpara.

According to VV Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Goalpara district, both the individuals were arrested after being grilled for hours.

“We have gotten input in July this year from arrested Abbas Ali who is also linked with Jihadi elements. During the interrogation, we found that they were directly connected with Barpeta and Morigaon modules of AQIS/ABT in Assam,” the SP told ANI.

“During the house searches of the accused persons, a number of incriminating material related to the Al-Qaeda, Jihadi elements, posters, books among other documents were seized along with the mobile phones, SIM cards and ID cards,” he added.

The top Assam cop went on to say that the accused had also provided logistical support to the Jihadi terrorists who had arrived from Bangladesh.

“The Bangladeshi nationals are absconding and the arrested terrorists had given shelter to the Bangladeshi terrorists in Goalpara. The arrested persons had organized one Dharma Sabha in December 2019 at Sundarpur Tilapara Madrassa under the Matia police station where many Bangladeshi nationals with linkages to AQIS were invited as guest speakers,” the police official told ANI.

He also revealed that the arrested individuals were involved in providing logistical support as well as sheltering the Bangladeshi nationals who are currently on the run.

“They confessed to being members of AQIS and recruiting Ansars/Sleeper Cells in Goalpara, as well as revealing direct funding and support from absconding Bangladeshi terrorists,” SP VV Rakesh Reddy added.

A new case has been filed at Matia police station under sections 120(B), 121, and 121 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) RW, as well as sections 18, 18 (B), 19, and 20 of the UA(P) Act.

On July 28, 11 people were detained as part of a major crackdown in Assam for alleged links to global terror organisations such as AQIS and ABT.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here