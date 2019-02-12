English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Teen Boys Electrocuted in Bid to Click Selfie Atop Goods Train
The two accidentally came in contact with the live wire when they tried to click selfie from the top of a rail oil tanker.
Jamshedpur: A 14-year-old boy was killed and another sustained severe burn injury when they came in contact with a live high tension wire while trying to click a selfie from the top of a rail oil tanker, a railway police official said Monday.
Md Faisal (14) and his friend Naved Akhtar (12) climbed atop a stationary rail oil tanker on Sunday evening, while it was waiting at a signal on the track near Salgajhuri on the outskirts of the steel city here. The two accidentally came in contact with the live wire when the incident happened, Railway Protection Force Inspector M K Singh said.
While Faisal was killed instantly, his friend was rushed to Tata Main Hospital with severe burn injuries, he said.
An unnatural death case has been registered with GRP, Tatanagar in this connection, he added. The goods train was on its way to Halidia from here when the incident occurred.
