2 Teenagers Among 3 Killed in Lightning Strikes in Jharkhand's Giridih District

Representative image.

A 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man were killed in the lightning strikes, police said.

Three persons, including two teenagers, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Thursday. The incidents took place in Bagodar, Bengabad and Pachamba police station areas on Wednesday evening, an officer said.

A 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man were killed in the lightning strikes, he said. The boy was attending nature's call in the open, while the man was returning from his field, the officer said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

