2 Terrorist Associates Arrested in Pulwama, Srinagar: Police

Security forces have arrested two terrorist associates in separate operations in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. In south Kashmir’s Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Rahmoo area based on specific information, a police spokesperson said. During the search, a terrorist associate of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was arrested, he said. He was identified as Irfan Yousuf Dar of Rohmoo, Pulwama.

Incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, a magazine and 30 rounds, were found in his possession, the spokesman said. A terrorist associate of the LeT/TRF was arrested in the Eidgah area of the city in a similar operation and a pistol was found in his possession, he said.

He was identified as Junaid Mushtaq Bhat of Nillow, Kulgam. During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that Bhat had come to the city to carry out terror incidents and targeted killings, the spokesman said.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are on, he said.

