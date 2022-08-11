Three Jawans lost their lives in an attack by terrorists after an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. Two terrorists were gunned down in the infiltration bid in which, according to sources, the terrorists were trying to sneak into a post at Pargal near Rajouri in the dark when alert army troops caught the terrorists and engaged in a gunfight with them.

According to ANI, the attack took place 25 km from Rajouri and two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army operating base where both terrorists were killed while three own troops lost their lives “Operations in still underway,” ANI added. quoting Indian Army officials.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here