2 Trains in North Western Railway Cancelled, 8 Others Affected Due to Repairing Work

The Northern Railway on Tuesday evening announced that several special passenger trains, currently running in the division, will stop operating due to the ongoing repairing and doubling work on tracks.

According to a senior officer stationed at the North Western Railway division, two trains have been cancelled till further orders. “We are trying to complete the doubling and repairing work as early as possible so that people in a festive mood can travel comfortably during the festive season,” added the officer.

The railway officer further added that train movement has been affected due to the doubling work between Saharanpur-Moradabad and Dehradun-Laksar rail sections in the Moradabad division of Northern Railway.

“Operations of around 10 trains will be affected due to the doubling work at North Western Railway,” added the officer.

According to the North Western Railway administration, the ongoing doubling work in Northern Railway will be completed by October 29. “If we fail to complete the work till the stipulated time, the work will be postponed till Diwali. Soon after the completion, trains will ply on the route as earlier,” said a senior officer of Northern Western Railway.

According to railway officials, train numbering 04717 Bikaner-Haridwar and train numbering 04718 Haridwar-Bikaner special trains have been cancelled on October 27 and October 28 respectively.

Partially cancelled trains

Train numbering 09031 Ahmedabad–Yog Nagri Rishikesh special train will start its journey from Ahmedabad to Delhi on October 28 only.

Train numbering 09032 Yog Nagri Rishikesh-Ahmedabad special train will operate from Delhi on October 29.

Train numbering 09609 Udaipur–Yog Nagri Rishikesh special train Udaipur will travel till Delhi on October 28.

Train numbering 09610 Yog Nagri Rishikesh-Udaipur special train will start its journey from Delhi on October 29.

Train numbering 04887 Rishikesh-Barmer special train will operate from Ambala on October 29.

Train numbering 04888 Barmer-Rishikesh special train will operate from Barmer to Ambala.

Train numbering 04712 Sri Ganganagar– Haridwar special train will travel up to Ambala on October 29.

Train numbering 04711 Haridwar-Shri Ganganagar special train will operate from Ambala on October 29

