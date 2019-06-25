2 Transgenders Dupe Women of Gold Worth Over 1 Lakh on Pretext of Curing Curse
In two separate incidents in Vasai and Palghar, two unidentified transgenders robbed women of gold worth over Rs 75,000 using the same modus operandi.
Representative image.
Palghar: Two unidentified transgenders have been booked for cheating two women and robbing them of jewellery worth Rs 1.66 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
As per the complaint filed by one of the victims, two sari-clad transgenders came to her house in Vasai area on June 16 and claimed her family had a "curse", and that they would help her get rid of it, police spokesman Hemant Katkar said.
They then asked the woman to get her jewellery which they required to perform certain "rituals". The complainant told the police that as she got scared of the curse, she gave the accused her gold jewellery items worth Rs 87,500 for the rituals, Katkar said.
The accused then asked the woman to get some water and when she went into her kitchen, the duo fled with her jewellery, he said quoting the complaint.
Later, another 30-year-old woman from Vasai approached the police with a similar complaint, saying two unidentified transgenders robbed her of gold chain and rings worth Rs 79,000 using the same modus operandi on June 20, he said.
Based on the complaints, the police registered offences under relevant sections, the official said, adding that efforts were on to nab the accused.
The district police also appealed to citizens to stay alert and not to entertain such visitors at home
