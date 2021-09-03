2 UP Police Inspectors Suspended For Pointing Gun At Constable in Kanpur

Two inspector rank Uttar Pradesh police officers held a constable at gunpoint after he dared to remind his seniors of the police rulebook. The incident occurred at the Deorahat police station campus in Kanpur.

According to another senior officer at the Deorahat police station, “Inspector Anil Singh and Inspector Diwakar Pandey had detained youth in connection to an assault case registered at the police station. The two were brutally beating the youth so that he accepts the truth."

“Seeing the youth getting brutally assaulted, constable Ram Kishan, who is also posted at the same police station, requested the two inspectors to stop assaulting the detained youth. This infuriated the two who then reminded the constable about his rank and asked him to remain silent,” the officer added.

Following this, the constable reminded the inspectors of the police rulebook and how a detainee or arrested accused was to be treated.

“Inspector Anil Singh and Inspector Diwakar Pandey got angry at the junior and they took the constable at gunpoint,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the constable acted smartly and alerted others on the police wireless. “As the constable forwarded the message on being taken at gunpoint by two inspectors over the wireless, senior officials, including Kanpur Dehat superintendent of police (SP) Keshav Kumar Chowdhury, reached the police station within minutes,” added the officer.

Kanpur Dehat SP told the media that he has suspended both the inspectors and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.

The youth, detained by the two inspectors, also complained against the two inspectors for brutally beating him in police custody. “An FIR against the two officers has been registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and SC-ST act,” said an officer stationed at the police station.

