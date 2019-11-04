2 UP Sub-inspectors Shunted Out for Not Standing Up, Saluting BJP MLA at Event
The MLA said that the two sub-inspectors showed a total 'lack of respect for a public representative'. She lodged a formal complaint with the Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Tyagi.
Representative image.
Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): Two sub-inspectors of Uttar Pradesh police were sent to the police lines on Sunday after local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kamlesh Saini complained about their behaviour.
According to sources, the lawmaker was at a public function in Bijnor's Chandpur area two days ago where Gajendra Singh and Jaiveer Maan, sub-inspectors from local Chandpur police station, were deployed. They neither stood up from their chairs nor saluted the MLA when she arrived at the venue.
The MLA said that the two sub-inspectors showed a total "lack of respect for a public representative". She lodged a formal complaint with the Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Tyagi.
Following the complaint, both were shunted out.
Meanwhile, SP City, Laxmi Nivas Misra, confirmed the incident and said: "The sub-inspectors were shunted out to police lines for failing to follow the protocol required for receiving an MLA. We have instructed all police personnel to follow protocol. Anyone trying to violate the directive will be punished."
Later on Sunday, an audio message was sent to all cops, asking them to follow the protocol rules while dealing with VIPs.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 9-Foot-Long Python Pays a Visit to Taj Mahal's Parking Lot, Causes Panic
- Salman Khan's Birthday Video for Shah Rukh Khan will Remind You of The Karan-Arjun Bond
- Novak Djokovic Outclasses Denis Shapovalov to Win Fifth Paris Masters Title
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call
- What is Driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Merger Talks - Explained