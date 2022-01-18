2 Vaccine Doses, Previous Infection May Protect Against Covid for a Year: Study

Many wonder how much of an impact the vaccine has had on the Covid-19. According to new research, a person who has previously had Covid and has had two doses of the vaccine, will have 90 percent protection against the virus for an additional year. According to the research, the best strategy to guard against future Covid infection is to combine two doses of vaccine and infection.

The research conducted by the UK Health Security Agency concludes that the Covid infection and two doses of the vaccination significantly reduce the likelihood of symptomatic and asymptomatic infection in future.

This study refutes NHS expert Dr Steve James’ assertion that providing the vaccine to someone who has already been sick is pointless. According to the research, the previous infection only protects against Covid when both doses of the vaccination are given. These two things will keep you safe from Covid. This survey included around 35,000 healthcare personnel. People who had not received the vaccine but had been infected with coronavirus developed up to 85% of the ability to survive the virus for 3 to 9 months, according to the study. After 15 months, however, the chances of surviving Covid were only 73 percent.

Vaccine enhances body’s immunity against Covid:

People who had received two doses of the vaccination gained a 91 percent ability to avoid the virus for three to nine months. Furthermore, even after 15 months of infection, such a person’s ability to guard against the covid-19 was up to 90%. Corona-infected people develop antibodies to avoid it, according to Dr. Suzanne Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor of the UK Health Security Agency, but when the same person also gets the vaccine, their ability to guard against corona grows dramatically.

As a result, everyone should get the vaccine. Dr. Steve James previously informed UK Health Minister Sajid Javid that science does not have a strong enough foundation to make the vaccine mandatory for all health workers because many people can resist corona through infection as they develop immunity. This issue sparked a great deal of debate.

