2 Wildlife Enthusiasts Accidently Found New Crab Species in Karnataka. Now the World Wants to Know About it

Gopalakrishna Hegde, a wildlife enthusiast from Uttara Kannada was so mesmerized by the colorful images of a Saw Scale Viper that were posted by his friends on their WhatsApp status, that he decided to take some images of the venomous snake himself in the dense forests of western Ghats.

On 20 June, 2021 Hegde along with his friend Prashuram Bhajantri, the forest guard, set out on a trek to Suryakalyani Gudda, a small hill near Bhare which is Hegde’s native. He also wanted to take some aerial shots of Great Hornbill from atop the hill. He has been documenting the Great Hornbill birds for a while now.

But, before they could spot either the great hornbill or the Saw Scale Viper they bumped into something else. “I may miss a man coming in front of me, but I will always be keenly observing the tiny creatures around,” said Hegde. This nature led him to some wonderful adventure.

In one of the tiny rocks, he saw a bright colored crab quickly crawling inside. He was stunned by its color. It was a bright white creature with vibrant violet legs. The color of the crab caught their attention and Hegde quickly clicked some images and recorded some videos. They spotted around 18 to 20 such crabs that day. Great Hornbill and Saw Scale Viper vanished from their thoughts post that

Surprised by the colorful crab and willing to learn more about it, they did some research of their own, but to their surprise, Google didn’t identify this crab variety at all! “That’s when we wondered what we had encountered. We then called Dr Varadagiri, a senior scientist heading the Reliance Foundation who was earlier with the Bombay Natural History Society,” Hegde said.

After looking at the images sent by the duo, Dr Varadagiri suspected that this might just be a new discovery altogether and sent them for further verification to Prof Sameer Kumar Pati of Zoological Survey of India, who specializes in crabs.

By that evening, Prof Pati confirmed that this was a new species. He also explained to Gopalakrishna Hegde how the creatures are identified, why the identification and nomenclature of species is necessary for studies and conservation. He also said a DNA testing along with several other tests should be done on the new found crab.

Prof Pathi along with his team came to Bhare and met Hegde and his friend Bhajantri within a month. They collected the specimen, studied the natural habitat and taught the duo how to observe the species and collect necessary data on it. Tejas Thakre of Thakre Foundation had also accompanied them who did the morphological test on the new found species.

Later Prof Pathi authored a journal on the new crab species and also guided the duo on making notes for a journal and taught them how to write for a science publication. “He gave us some work as well. We had to regularly visit the place, we scanned around 10 km radius and collected all necessary data based on expert guidance. We spotted over 100 of these crabs during this time,” Hegde told News18.com.

14 months after the initial spotting, the paper was finally published. This bright hued crab is the 75th fresh water crab of the Western Ghats. The announcement came on the day when the entire nation was celebrating 75th Independence Day and the event became more worthy and memorable,” said Hegde.

Ghatiana Dwivarna – The Crab

Since this crab was found by Gopalakrishna Hegde and Parusharam Bhajantri, the scientists told them to choose a name for it. “Initially we thought of naming it ‘Bhare’ after our village where we found it as well, but later we thought about the mad rush of tourists that may hog this place and pose a threat for the already delicate environment. So we picked a word from Sanskrit and called it ‘Dwivarna’ meaning dichromatic. After all, look at its color, the name seems very apt,” an elated Hegde said.

Ghatiana Dwivarna is a fresh water crab that lives under the tiny rocks in thick dense forests of Western Ghats of Karnataka. A fully grown female is 29 x 15 mm in size while the male is 24 x 13 mm. It is hyperactive, but an equally shy natured creature. The crab majorly feeds on algae but also eats small insects of the mosquito family.

The ‘Kunabi’ tribe that is native to this region knew of this crab already. They very clearly say that it is a venomous crab and is definitely non-edible. Conserving this native species is a bigger task now.

Gopalakrishna Hegde, a native of Bhare is a wildlife enthusiast, a wildlife photographer and a full time farmer. When he is not busy with his areca nut plantation, he can be found clicking images of amazing creatures of the Western Ghats around his village which he fondly calls as the laboratory of Western Ghats.

This 36-year-old adventurist has studied till class 10 in his village school of which he is now the president. He lives with his parents, wife and 11-year-old daughter who is more than happy about the new crab that her father discovered because it has her favorite color ‘pink’ in it!

