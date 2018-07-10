English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2 Women Accomplices of Dilpreet Baba Arrested in Chandigarh
Baba also known as Dilpreet Singh Dalhan was arrested in Chandigarh from ISBT, Sector 43, in a dramatic chase after he opened fire at the police and tried to flee.
Dilpreeet Baba (L) and Rupinder Kaur (R).
Chandigarh: Two women accomplices of gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba, who had allegedly shot Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in April, have been arrested by the police.
The women have been identified by the police as Rupinder Kaur and her sister Harpreet Kaur.
Neighbours told the police that Rupinder, a widow, used to refer to Baba as her husband whenever he visited her at her house in Chandigarh.
Harpreet, who was living in Nawanshahr for past eight years with her two sons, was arrested from Waheguru Colony in Chandigarh on Monday evening post Rupinder’s interrogation.
Harsukhminder, son of Harpreet, told the police that Baba had stayed for a night with them. He also claimed that Baba was related to them.
“Chandigarh police came to our house along with my maternal aunt (Rupinder) and searched our house and later took my mother with them,” said Harsukhminder.
