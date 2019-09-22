Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

2 Women Among 3 Maoists Killed in Encounter' with AP Police

The deceased belonged to the Galikonda 'dalam' (squad) of the Maoists that operated on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) area.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2 Women Among 3 Maoists Killed in Encounter' with AP Police
For Representation
Loading...

Amaravati (AP): Three members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were gunned down in an alleged encounter with security forces in Vishakhapatnam district on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Sunday, police said.

The elite anti-naxal squad Greyhounds of the AP Police encountered the Maoists near Gummirevula and that led to an exchange of fire in which two women and a man were killed, Visakhapatnam district Superintendent of Police Babujee Attada told PTI over phone.

The deceased belonged to the Galikonda 'dalam' (squad) of the Maoists that operated on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) area.

The SP said one self-loading rifle and two .303 rifles were seized from the Maoists in the encounter that happened under Sileru police station limits. Police have intensified combing operations in the AOB area in view of the "Maoist Week" that is observed from September 21 to 28.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram