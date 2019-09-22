2 Women Among 3 Maoists Killed in Encounter' with AP Police
The deceased belonged to the Galikonda 'dalam' (squad) of the Maoists that operated on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) area.
For Representation
Amaravati (AP): Three members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were gunned down in an alleged encounter with security forces in Vishakhapatnam district on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Sunday, police said.
The elite anti-naxal squad Greyhounds of the AP Police encountered the Maoists near Gummirevula and that led to an exchange of fire in which two women and a man were killed, Visakhapatnam district Superintendent of Police Babujee Attada told PTI over phone.
The deceased belonged to the Galikonda 'dalam' (squad) of the Maoists that operated on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) area.
The SP said one self-loading rifle and two .303 rifles were seized from the Maoists in the encounter that happened under Sileru police station limits. Police have intensified combing operations in the AOB area in view of the "Maoist Week" that is observed from September 21 to 28.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl Song Removed from YouTube Over Copyright Issues
- Watch: Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It
- Delhi Cab Drivers Carry Condoms in First-Aid Box and it's Not Just for Safe Sex
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini SUV Officially Teased Ahead of September 30 Launch: Watch Video
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough