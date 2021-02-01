News18 Logo

india

2 Women Killed, 3 Hurt in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh District as Mound of Soil Caves in
2 Women Killed, 3 Hurt in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh District as Mound of Soil Caves in

Image for representation.

The incident took place around noon when the victims were digging the mound to fetch soil for household chores nearby their village Jhariapali under the Gharghoda police station area, a police official said.

Two women were killed and three others injured when a mound of soil caved in and fell on them in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, police said. The incident took place around noon when the victims were digging the mound to fetch soil for household chores nearby their village Jhariapali under the Gharghoda police station area, a police official said.

Two women, identified as Sita Rajput (30) and Mukta Chauhan (45), died before locals could pull them out from under the mass of mud, while three other women suffered injuries, he said. The injured were admitted to a local hospital, the official said, adding an accidental death report has been registered and further probe was underway.


