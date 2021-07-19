2 Women, Minor Boy Among Six Injured After Truck Overturns, Falls on Van in Delhi

Six people, including two women and an 18-month-old boy, were injured after a loaded container truck overturned and fell on their van in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area on Monday morning, police said. The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident, police said, adding efforts are on to trace him. The accident took place on the Ring road at around 6 am, they said.

The police said six people, including two women and an 18-month-old boy, were travelling in the van. They were coming from Dwarka side and were heading towards Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

When the police reached the spot, they found that the container truck had overturned on the Eeco Van, injuring six people. While four among them were initially rescued and immediately sent to a nearby hospital, two others who were trapped inside were rescued by cutting the roof of the vehicle after lifting the loaded container, a senior police officer said. The loaded container carrying pulses was lifted using a crane, he said.

All the six injured were shifted to the hospital. Some among them have fractures while others have minor injuries, he added. Two among the injured have been discharged after treatment while others are still hospitalised, the officer said.

The driver of the truck was not found at the spot. Both the van and truck were removed from the spot and the traffic has been normalised, police said. A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

