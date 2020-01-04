English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
2 Women on Two-wheeler Die after Falling under Lorry Wheels in Tamil Nadu
Kanagamani and Sivaani, the victims, lost control over their vehicle and they fell under the lorry which ran over them.
Representative image.
Coimbatore: Two women in their 40s were killed on the spot when the two-wheeler they were riding fell and came under the wheels of a lorry at Avanashi in nearby Tirupur district on Saturday, police said.
Kanagamani and Sivaani lost control over their vehicle and they fell under the lorry which ran over them, the police said.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a postmortem and further investigations begun, they said.
