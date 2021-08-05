2 Women Sexually Assaulted By Gang of Men In Maharashtra’s Kalyan

Two women who went for a picnic near Kalyan, around 45km from Mumbai, on Tuesday were sexually assaulted by a gang of men who attempted to disrobe them in public. The victims, who were out with their two male friends, bravely fought off the molesters and escaped from the Malanggad area of Kalyan. Later, one of the girls uploaded a video of the incident on her social media account, following which the police sprung into action.

According to police, the culprits consisted of a group of 6 to 8 people who assaulted the two girls and ripped off their clothes. The assaulters said they were “teaching them a lesson” for wearing what they deemed tight clothes. Apart from this, the accused also brutally beat up the male friends of the victims.

After managing to flee from the spot, the girls went to the Nevali police station to lodge a complaint. One of the victims had the courage to speak up about it on social media, which brought the incident into the limelight.

After the uproar the video caused on social media, the police took notice and finally decided to act. A case was registered on the night of August 3. As of now, the police are searching for the accused, although no arrests have been made so far.

