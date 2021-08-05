CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RaviDahiya
Home» News» India» 2 Women Sexually Assaulted By Gang of Men In Maharashtra’s Kalyan
1-MIN READ

2 Women Sexually Assaulted By Gang of Men In Maharashtra’s Kalyan

A group of 6 to 8 people who assaulted the two girls and ripped off their clothes.

A group of 6 to 8 people who assaulted the two girls and ripped off their clothes.

According to police, the culprits consisted of a group of 6 to 8 people who assaulted the two girls and ripped off their clothes.

Two women who went for a picnic near Kalyan, around 45km from Mumbai, on Tuesday were sexually assaulted by a gang of men who attempted to disrobe them in public. The victims, who were out with their two male friends, bravely fought off the molesters and escaped from the Malanggad area of Kalyan. Later, one of the girls uploaded a video of the incident on her social media account, following which the police sprung into action.

According to police, the culprits consisted of a group of 6 to 8 people who assaulted the two girls and ripped off their clothes. The assaulters said they were “teaching them a lesson” for wearing what they deemed tight clothes. Apart from this, the accused also brutally beat up the male friends of the victims.

After managing to flee from the spot, the girls went to the Nevali police station to lodge a complaint. One of the victims had the courage to speak up about it on social media, which brought the incident into the limelight.

After the uproar the video caused on social media, the police took notice and finally decided to act. A case was registered on the night of August 3. As of now, the police are searching for the accused, although no arrests have been made so far.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 05, 2021, 17:41 IST