2 Women Stripped, Assaulted for 'Not Paying Loan Interest' in Karnataka, Police Blamed for Delaying Action

In a horrific incident that has emerged in Karnataka, a shopkeeper stripped two women and assaulted them for not paying ‘loan interest’ in Anekal, located at the outskirts of Bengaluru, on June 19.

The incident occurred in the Anekal taluk of Doddabommasandra. According to the women’s police complaint, Ramakrishna Reddy and two others — Sunil Kumar and Indramma — came to their home, stripped them naked, and then brutally assaulted them, causing severe injuries to their buttocks, thighs, and legs. There have also been disturbing images of their injuries and one of the women being disrobed and pushed to the ground.

According to the complaint, one of the women borrowed Rs 1 lakh from one of the accused who assaulted her, Ramakrishna Reddy, a resident of Neriga village near Doddabommasandra, at an exorbitant 30% interest rate for her children’s education. She was, however, required to repay the entire loan amount at once, said reports. The villagers had worked out an agreement in which the woman would repay the loan once they sold their land.

However, the accused stormed into their home and assaulted and stripped the two women.

Reportedly, despite the fact that the women approached the Sarjapur police station, the local inspector had reportedly initially refused to register a case, recommending that they settle the matter with the accused instead.

Only after a video of the assault went viral on social media, sparking public outrage, did the police charge three people. The police arrested Ramakrishna Reddy and Sunil Kumar on Wednesday for the assault. The third suspect has yet to be apprehended, Indramma, who still at large, said reports.

