2 Women, Toddler, Run Over by Train Near Kopar Station in Maharashtra
Preeti Rane (26), Sunita Bangale (62) and Livesh Rane (2) died instantly. The fourth person has been injured and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Thane: Three persons, including a 2-year-old boy, were on Sunday killed after being run over by a train near Central Railway's Kopar station, police said.
Inspector Satish Pawar of Dombivali police station said four persons were crossing the tracks near Kopar station at around 3pm Sunday when a train hit them.
"Preeti Rane (26), Sunita Bangale (62) and Livesh Rane (2) died instantly. The fourth person has been injured and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital," he added
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
