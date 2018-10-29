2 Workers Die After Falling Off Under-construction Building in Noida

) Two workers from West Bengal died after they allegedly fell off the scaffolding on the 14th floor of an under-construction private building on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Monday, police said.The incident was reported around 10.30 am and the deceased, Murtaza (26) and Sunny (20), were working on real estate firm ATS' Bouquet in Sector 132, the police said."Prima facie it appears that some object fell on the duo and they lost balance. They fell off the 14th floor and came under the collapsing columns (of scaffolding) which led to their death," Noida Expressway police station SHO Hansraj Bhadoriya said.Both of them hailed from West Bengal's Malda district, the SHO said, adding that a probe was on, but no formal complaint registered so far.According to the builders, at the first instance of inquiry, it was learnt that the scaffolding contractor was removing the shuttering from a nearly-complete building when the mishap took place."Two workers of the ATS family have passed away in spite of the fact that all safety measures were in place when the unfortunate incident happened. ATS is with the aggrieved family and will support them, and, are fully cooperating with the police and authorities," the group said in a statement.On October 7, four workers were killed and five were severely injured after the scaffolding of another private under-construction building on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway collapsed, the police had said.