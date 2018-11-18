English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped, Dumped Near Train Track in Delhi; Drug Addict Arrested
The girl was allegedly kidnapped by the accused on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday while she was sleeping with her mother on a footpath in north Delhi's Kotwali area, a senior police officer.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Loading...
New Delhi: A two-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man, who then left her near the tracks of Old Delhi Railway Station, police said on Sunday.
The accused, a 24-year-old drug addict, identified as Anil, was arrested on Sunday morning, they said.
The girl was allegedly kidnapped by the accused on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday while she was sleeping with her mother on a footpath in north Delhi's Kotwali area, a senior police officer.
Around 2.30 am on Saturday the woman found her daughter missing and started looking for her. As the search did not bear fruit, the woman approached police around 10 am on Saturday following which a kidnapping case was registered, he said.
Around afternoon, the police learnt a baby girl had been admitted to a hospital in central Delhi and subsequently, she was identified as the one who was kidnapped from Kotwali, the official said.
It was revealed that she had been sexually assaulted and the accused dumped her near the railway tracks from where she was rescued by a team of police personnel, he said, adding the girl underwent surgery and is now better.
The police identified the accused by scanning CCTV footage. Following this, a trap was laid at various temples and gurdwara where street dwellers usually come for food and subsequently the accused was nabbed, the officer said.
The accused used to collect garbage for a living and also worked as a waiter during wedding season. Three months ago, he was arrested in connection with a theft case in Haridwar, the officer added.
The accused, a 24-year-old drug addict, identified as Anil, was arrested on Sunday morning, they said.
The girl was allegedly kidnapped by the accused on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday while she was sleeping with her mother on a footpath in north Delhi's Kotwali area, a senior police officer.
Around 2.30 am on Saturday the woman found her daughter missing and started looking for her. As the search did not bear fruit, the woman approached police around 10 am on Saturday following which a kidnapping case was registered, he said.
Around afternoon, the police learnt a baby girl had been admitted to a hospital in central Delhi and subsequently, she was identified as the one who was kidnapped from Kotwali, the official said.
It was revealed that she had been sexually assaulted and the accused dumped her near the railway tracks from where she was rescued by a team of police personnel, he said, adding the girl underwent surgery and is now better.
The police identified the accused by scanning CCTV footage. Following this, a trap was laid at various temples and gurdwara where street dwellers usually come for food and subsequently the accused was nabbed, the officer said.
The accused used to collect garbage for a living and also worked as a waiter during wedding season. Three months ago, he was arrested in connection with a theft case in Haridwar, the officer added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Backs Nick Jonas, Says Everything About Him is Special
- Shubhankar Sharma Wins Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Revealed at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...