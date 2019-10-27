Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2-Year-Old Surjith Slips Further Down Borewell in TN, Struck at 90 Feet; Rescuers Begin Digging Parallel Hole

Surjith, who fell into the 600-feet borewell while playing near his house at Nadukattupatti on Friday evening, was initially stuck at a depth of 35 feet, but drifted further to over 90 feet with efforts to rescue him.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:October 27, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
2-Year-Old Surjith Slips Further Down Borewell in TN, Struck at 90 Feet; Rescuers Begin Digging Parallel Hole
The site of rescue operations in Tamil Nadu's Nadukattupatti where a 2-year-old boy fell into a borewell. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Chennai: Efforts to save two-year-old Surjith who is trapped at a depth of 90-feet down an abandoned borewell have entered the third day with rescue teams digging a parallel hole in an attempt to reach the child.

An ONGC rig began ploughing the ground less than 15 feet from the borewell with hopes that a pathway to the boy can be established by 8:15am. The rescue efforts are being monitored by the NDRF, SDRF and fire services personnel.

The rescue operation suffered a setback overnight as the child slipped further down the borewell. Surjith, who fell into the 600-feet borewell while playing near his house at Nadukattupatti on Friday evening, was initially stuck at a depth of 35 feet, but drifted further to over 90 feet with efforts to rescue him commencing on Friday evening.

Oxygen is being continuously supplied to the boy. According to officials, six teams were involved in the rescue operations.

"We could hear the child weeping… for a long time... but now we cannot hear. But we feel the child is safe and breathing," the officials said.

Authorities said they were unable to assess the boy's condition because of the layers of wet mud around him.

Specialised teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state Disaster Response Force (SDRF) joined the rescue operations. State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar, who has been camping at the site since Friday night, said all efforts were on to save the child.

Minister Vellamandi Natarajan was also overseeing the rescue operations.

Hundreds of people in the state prayed for the child, with political leaders like DMK president MK Stalin and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran joining them in wishing that the boy was rescued at the earliest.

According to officials, efforts to rescue the child included the use of modern equipment. Meanwhile, the district administration ordered that all open bore wells in the district be closed.

