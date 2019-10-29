2-year-old Tamil Nadu Boy Trapped in Abandoned Borewell for 3 Days Dies

Tiruchirapalli (Tamil Nadu): The two-year-old boy who was stuck in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu since Friday has died, an official said on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan said the body of the child was "dismembered" and in a "highly decomposed" state. "Efforts are on to retrieve the mortal remains of the child," he said in the early hours of Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan said those posted near the borewell noticed foul smell around 10.30pm on Monday following which medical personnel and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assessed the situation. "We have been told that the body is in a highly decomposed state... we have suspended the digging operation," he said.

Sujith Wilson had fallen into the disused farm borewell while playing near his house in Nadukattupatti on Friday evening, and various central and state agencies were called in to rescue him.

Prayers were held by various sections of society for the child's early rescue, while leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi wished the wellbeing of the child.

Earlier on Monday, a heavy German-made drilling machine was deployed to dig a parallel shaft to reach the boy stuck at a depth of 88 feet, but rescue efforts were hampered by rocky soil and rain.

Two Fire and Rescue Services personnel were lowered into the freshly drilled shaft, using a ladder and with all necessary support like oxygen, for initial assessment of the condition inside.

Initially, efforts were made to rescue the boy by using "clamping," technology involving tailor made equipment and that bid did not succeed,. Parallely, another hole was being drilled since Sunday and a heavy drilling machine of German make from Larsen and Tubro with "tungsten carbide tipped teeth" has been deployed to speed up the effort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to extend his prayers for Sujith.

My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to CM @EPSTamilNadu regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe. @CMOTamilNadu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.