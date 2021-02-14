2 Years of Pulwama Terror Attack: What Happened and How India Responded to Killing of 40 CRPF Men

February 14, 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack, when 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed after a 22-year-old suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them, making it the bloodiest attack the Valley had witnessed during its 30-year-old insurgency period.

Days later, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the attack and police identified the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmad Dar who had joined the terrorist organisation in 2018. Dar drove a IED-packed Maruti Eeco onto the highway and rammed it into the passing CRPF convoy.

Twelve days after the attack, in the wee hours of February 26, Indian Air Force jets bombed the JeM camp in Balakot, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. India also launched extensive diplomatic efforts to get JeM chief Masood Azhar categorised as a global terrorist and it became a reality on May 1, 2019, when China lifted its technical hold on a proposal introduced by the US, the UK, and France in the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council.

Marking the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet paid tribute to the brave soldiers on Sunday and said the country will never forget their sacrifice. “I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice,” he wrote.

The Congress also pay tribute to the tremendous courage of the Indian Soldiers. “Exactly 2 years ago, divisive, violent & hateful forces took away 40 of our brave jawans in Pulwama. Today we honour these martyrs & pay tribute to their tremendous courage. We are all duty-bound to stand by each brave jawan as they strive to protect our nation. Jai Hind,” it tweeted from its official handle.

“Salute the martyrdom of the brave soldiers of the country who were martyred in the Pulwama attack, all of us countrymen will remain indebted to them for their courage and sacrifice.

Meanwhile, The Hindustan Times reported that Interpol has issued red notices against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar and three of his relatives in connection with the 2019 attack,” tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The NIA, which is probing the case, wants Pakistan -- where Masood Azhar is reportedly hiding, will honour the Interpol notice and take action against those responsible for the attack.