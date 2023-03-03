CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 20 Additional Judges Elevated as Permanent Judges in 4 High Courts
1-MIN READ

20 Additional Judges Elevated as Permanent Judges in 4 High Courts

PTI

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 15:10 IST

New Delhi, India

10 additional judges in the Allahabad High Court and one from Delhi have been elevated judges in their respective HCs (Representative image)

In separate notifications, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said while five additional judges have been made judges of the Madras High Court, four others from the Bombay HC have been elevated as judges.

Twenty additional judges, including 10 from the Allahabad High Court and one from Delhi High Court, were on Friday elevated as permanent judges in four high courts.

Similarly, 10 additional judges in the Allahabad High Court and one from Delhi have been elevated judges in their respective HCs, the ministry said.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or permanent judges.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
