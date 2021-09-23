20% Beds in Govt Hospitals Will Be Reserved for Children to Fight Covid Third Wave: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said as part of its preparation to fight the possible third wave of COVID-19, the state government has taken several measures, including reserving 20 per cent of beds in district and taluk hospitals and community health centres for children. He was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA from Vijayanagar constituency M Krishnappa during question hour, on the issue of preparations made to tackle the possible third wave of COVID-19, especially concerning children.

“The Technical Advisory Committee (consisting of experts) have suggested that children are at more risk during the possible third wave of COVID, in the wake of this the government has readied 25,870 oxygen supported beds and 502 paediatric ventilators both at the government and private level," Sudhakar said.

He said about 285 paediatricians, 1,250 medical officers, 1,202 nurses, along with 85 paediatricians recruited on July 6-7, have been given special training regarding providing treatment for third wave of COVID.

“All the required equipment and infrastructure have been kept ready, few more equipment are yet to come, probably in 15 days to three weeks time they will be made available at hospitals," he added.

The Minister further said 20 per cent of beds at district and taluk hospitals, and community health centres will be reserved for children.

Noting that as COVID numbers have come down there is no shortage of beds, he said, it is true that there are reports of shortage of beds at a couple of places like Raichur and immediate measures have been taken.

“Action has been taken and instructions have been given to officials to ensure there is no shortage of beds," he said.

Intervening, Congress MLA Shivanand Patil from Basavana Bagevadi constituency, pointed out that there is a shortage of beds for delivery at mother and child hospitals, especially in Vijayapura district, where the highest number of deliveries are taking place in the state.

Responding to this, Minister Sudhakar said, at some district centres more deliveries are taking place, especially in border districts, as people from neighbouring states also come there, and the government will take steps to enhance the number of beds.

