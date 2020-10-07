20 Criminals Held, Weapons Seized In Nashik

Nashik: Police on Wednesday arrested 20 criminals and seized weapons, including firearms, in a massive combing operation here in Maharashtra, an official said. Over 500 police personnel, 35 inspectors and 75 others officials raided 31 places in various parts of the city in the two-hour drive from 4 am to 6 am, he said.

Police seized a country-made pistol, five bullets, ten swords, sickles, choppers and knives, the official said. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police.

