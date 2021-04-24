20 Critically Ill Patients Die in Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital Amid Oxygen Scarcity

Twenty critically ill patients died overnight at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi amid a serious oxygen crisis, officials said on Saturday. “The oxygen pressure has dipped as we are running out of stock," Dr DK Baluja, the medical director of Jaipur Golden Hospital, told PTI.

He said the hospital has over 200 patients and they had only half an hour of oxygen was left at 10:45 am. It received the last refill of oxygen around midnight, after hours of delay.

“Nobody has promised anything. Everybody is saying we will do our best," the medical director said when asked if the hospital received any help from the government. Dr Baluja said the hospital has over 200 patients and 80 per cent of them are on oxygen support. Around 35 patients are in the ICU, he said.

The hospital was to receive its quota of oxygen at 05:30 pm but the supply did not reach it till midnight. Even then, the hospital just received 40 per cent of its allocated quota and is again in a situation of crisis.

This comes a day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged the severe oxygen crisis faced by the national capital and “catastrophic” events that may follow if Delhi’s demand for liquid medical oxygen is not met. Kejriwal said some state governments are stopping tankers meant for Delhi to meet their requirement.

“Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Govt when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?” Kejriwal said during the Covid-review conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Amid several states flagging scarcity of medical oxygen in the COVID-19 fight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Railways and Air Force are being deployed to reduce the transportation time for oxygen tankers and all state governments need to work together to meet requirements of life-saving gas and medicines.

