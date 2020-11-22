20-day-old Baby's Body Exhumed After Suspicious Death in Tamil Nadu's Erode; Probe Begins

The body of a 20-day-old baby was exhumed in Tamil Nadu's Erode after its mother stated that the infant had been buried as it had died while being breastfed, police said on Sunday. Pavithra (30) had buried the baby boy in the backyard of her house early Saturday and informed everyone that the baby had choked on breastmilk, the police said.

This aroused the people's suspicion and they informed Childline officials who complained to the police. Based on the complaint, police, along with Tahsildar of Anthiyur, exhumed the body and sent it for a postmortem.

A report is expected in a couple of days, the police said. A suspicious death case has been registered and investigations have begun, they said.