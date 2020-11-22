News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

20-day-old Baby's Body Exhumed After Suspicious Death in Tamil Nadu's Erode; Probe Begins

Representative image.

Representative image.

A report is expected in a couple of days, the police said. A suspicious death case has been registered and investigations have begun, they said.

The body of a 20-day-old baby was exhumed in Tamil Nadu's Erode after its mother stated that the infant had been buried as it had died while being breastfed, police said on Sunday. Pavithra (30) had buried the baby boy in the backyard of her house early Saturday and informed everyone that the baby had choked on breastmilk, the police said.

This aroused the people's suspicion and they informed Childline officials who complained to the police. Based on the complaint, police, along with Tahsildar of Anthiyur, exhumed the body and sent it for a postmortem.

A report is expected in a couple of days, the police said. A suspicious death case has been registered and investigations have begun, they said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...