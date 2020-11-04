20 Deaths in Sonipat over 2 Days Across 3 Localities, Haryana Police Suspect Illicit Liquor as Cause

In a suspected hooch tragedy, Sonipat city in Haryana is reported to have witnessed more than 20 deaths over two days, all after consuming liquor bought from the same shop. While the number of deaths could be higher, officials say 20 have died after consuming liquor so far.

As per information, all the deceased belonged to three residential colonies on the Gohana Road in Sonipat. While three of the dead from Street number 25 in Mayur Vihar Colony were cremated, the police has got the post-mortem of four others belonging to Indian Colony, Pragati Colony, Mayur Vihar and Shastri Colony.

A sudden spurt in the number of dead bodies coming to the Mehlana Road cremation ground created panic after which the police swung into action. All the deceased are said to have consumed liquor bought from the same supplier from Indian Colony.

The police faced a problem in their probe as a few of the victims had already been cremated and post-mortems could not be conducted.

"Around 20 people have died in the last three days... the families of the deceased have cremated them. However, police have sent four bodies for postmortem," Sonipat Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Virender Singh told news agency PTI.

So far, eight deaths have been confirmed due to the liquor consumed from the supplier. The police conducted raids at all liquor shops in the area.