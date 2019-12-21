20 Detained, 130 Booked for Violence During Anti-Citizenship Law Protests in Maharashtra
The violence was reported in Kalamnuri town and Hingoli city in the district on Friday in which stones were hurled at policemen.
Representative image.
Mumbai: Twenty people have been detained and 130 booked in Hingoli district in Marathawada region of Maharashtra for allegedly damaging public property and rioting during separate protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, an official said on Saturday.
The violence was reported in Kalamnuri town and Hingoli city in the district on Friday in which stones were hurled at policemen, he said.
"So far, police have detained around 20 people for damaging public property and rioting," the official said.
He said 130 people have been booked for cheating, attempting to murder, endangering life or personal safety of others, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and unlawful assembly.
Cases were also registered at Parbhani and Beed districts against some protesters under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Three people have been arrested in Parbhani district in separate violence-related incidents.
Revenue Official Vidyacharan Kadavkar and a policeman were injured on Friday after protesters hurled stones on them following a protest rally near the Collector's office.
A fire brigade vehicle was also damaged, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant Upadhyay said.
