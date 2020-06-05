INDIA

1-MIN READ

20 DMRC Staff in Delhi-NCR have Tested Positive for Covid-19 Till Date, Say Sources

Image used for representation(Photo: Twitter)

Image used for representation(Photo: Twitter)

DMRC officials have been coming to office or station premises to ensure the smooth resumption of services, whenever the orders come from the government.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 7:22 AM IST
Twenty Delhi Metro staff, staying in Delhi-NCR, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, sources said on Thursday.

Many Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials have been coming to office or to station premises to ensure smooth resumption of services, whenever the orders come from the government.

Twenty Delhi Metro staff, living in Delhi and its neighbouring cities, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, the sources said.

The DMRC on Thursday also put out a tweet, saying, "Along with the rest of the country, DMRC is also fighting the battle against COVID-19. Delhi Metro's employees have shown exemplary resilience in reporting back to their duties to keep the Metro system in all readiness for eventual resumption of services. #DMRCFightsCOVID".

The tweet carried a poster showing the Metro girl, DMRC's mascot, wearing a mask and a pair of gloves.


