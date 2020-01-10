Several Casualties Feared after Bus Catches Fire in UP's Kannauj, Many Passengers Trapped
Rescue operations have been launched and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.
A bus catches fire after collision with a truck on GT Road. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot. (PTI)
Kannauj: Several people were feared dead in an accident in Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh after a bus collided with a truck and caught fire on Friday night.
The police are yet to give out information on the number of casualties.
Rescue operations have been launched and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. Fire tenders have also been rushed to the spot.
Kannauj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said around 43 people were travelling in the bus and as many as 21 injured have been shifted to a hospital.
"The fire is now under control," he said, adding that a rescue operation is underway. The official also said that 25 passengers have been rescued so far.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Vile and Disturbing': Columnist Schooled for Making Homophobic Joke about Queer Protester
- Fan Tries to Kiss Sara Ali Khan's Hand, Watch Actress' Reaction
- Did Sushant Singh Rajput Make His Relationship with Rhea Chakraborty Insta Official?
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Akhilesh Yadav Books Cinema Hall in Lucknow for Special Screening of 'Chhapaak'