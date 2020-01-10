Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Several Casualties Feared after Bus Catches Fire in UP's Kannauj, Many Passengers Trapped

Rescue operations have been launched and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Agencies

Updated:January 10, 2020, 11:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Several Casualties Feared after Bus Catches Fire in UP's Kannauj, Many Passengers Trapped
A bus catches fire after collision with a truck on GT Road. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot. (PTI)

Kannauj: Several people were feared dead in an accident in Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh after a bus collided with a truck and caught fire on Friday night.

The police are yet to give out information on the number of casualties.

Rescue operations have been launched and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. Fire tenders have also been rushed to the spot.

Kannauj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said around 43 people were travelling in the bus and as many as 21 injured have been shifted to a hospital.

"The fire is now under control," he said, adding that a rescue operation is underway. The official also said that 25 passengers have been rescued so far.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram