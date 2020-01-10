Several Casualties Feared after Bus Catches Fire in UP's Kannauj, Many Passengers Trapped

Kannauj: Several people were feared dead in an accident in Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh after a bus collided with a truck and caught fire on Friday night.

The police are yet to give out information on the number of casualties.

Rescue operations have been launched and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. Fire tenders have also been rushed to the spot.

Kannauj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said around 43 people were travelling in the bus and as many as 21 injured have been shifted to a hospital.

"The fire is now under control," he said, adding that a rescue operation is underway. The official also said that 25 passengers have been rescued so far.

