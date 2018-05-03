English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 20 Charred to Death as Delhi-bound Bus Falls Into Pit and Catches Fire in Bihar
The bus was headed for Delhi from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur when the incident took place near Motihari on National Highway 28 near Belwa village.
People watch the passenger bus which caught fire in Motihari district of Bihar on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Patna: At least 20 people have died in Bihar’s East Champaran district when a bus they were travelling in fell into a pit along National Highway 28 and caught fire. Bihar Disaster Management Department minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav confirmed the incident on Thursday evening.
The bus was headed for Delhi from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur when the incident took place near Belwa village in Motihari on National Highway 28. According to sources, the bus had a booking of 32 passengers. Several passersby were also reportedly caught in the accident as the bus overturned on the road.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force teams have been rushed to the spot while hospitals in Motihari and Muzaffarpur districts have been put on alert.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and observed a minute's silence and announced a compensation amount for the next of kin of the victims. He said, "It is a really painful incident, local administration officials are present at the spot. We will extend all possible help to the families of those who died."
It is a really sad incident. There is a provision to give compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of dead in such cases and it will be given, Yadav reportedly told news agency ANI.
More details awaited
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Thursday 03 May , 2018
