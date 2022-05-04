20 Held in RSS Leader Murder Case in Kerala

With four more people being apprehended in connection with the murder of an RSS leader last month in Palakkad district, the total number of arrested accused in the case has reached 20, police said on Wednesday.

The RSS leader, Sreenivasan, was murdered on April 16 afternoon at his shop in Palakkad. Six men came on three bikes and attacked him, said police.

On April 15, Subair, a PFI leader, was hacked to death in Palakkad. Three RSS workers were arrested in the case.

According to police, Sreenivasan’s murder was in retaliation to Subair’s murder.

(With PTI inputs)

