20-hour Countdown for Launch of Chandrayaan-2 Begins as India Gears Up for Most Ambitious Space Mission

The 20-hour countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s most ambitious space mission that aims to place a rover on the moon, began on Sunday morning. The mission will be launched at 2.51am on Monday with the ISRO using the GSLV Mk III — its most powerful rocket launcher — to carry the 2.4 tonne orbiter.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan on Saturday said they were all set for the country's prestigious lunar mission. "All preparations for Chandrayaan-2 are going on for the launch scheduled at 2.51 am on July 15 from Sriharikota," Sivan said after offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara hill shrine at Tirumala near Tirupati.

The space agency had earlier said all three modules of the moon mission — Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan) — were getting ready for the launch and the lander was expected to touch down on the lunar surface in early September.

In a brief interaction, Sivan, also Secretary of the Department of Space, said the lander would make a soft landing in the lunar South Pole, an uncharted territory so far, on September 6. He ruled out rains posing a threat to the launch.

"There will be no effect since the launch vehicle (GSLVMkIII) is rain protected," he said.

The Chandrayaan-2 would be carried by the GSLV-MkIII, dubbed 'Fat Boy' by Indian scientists for its ability to carry satellites weighing up to four tonnes. Asked about the total mission cost, Sivan said it was Rs 1,000 Crore.

Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced version of the previous Chandrayaan-1 mission which had 11 payloads — five from India, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria. The first mission had the credit for the discovery of water on the lunar surface.