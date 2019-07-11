Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

20 Indian Flights Affected by Decision to Avoid Parts of Iran Airspace: Govt

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, rerouting of Air India flights has resulted in an increase in the operating cost by Rs 13 lakh (approximately) per day.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
20 Indian Flights Affected by Decision to Avoid Parts of Iran Airspace: Govt
Image for representation: Reuters
Loading...

New Delhi: Total 20 flights of Indian airline companies have been affected by the decision to avoid parts of Iranian airspace amid the ongoing tension between the west Asian country and the US, the government informed Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on June 22 that Indian airlines have decided to avoid the "affected part of the Iranian airspace" and reroute their flight "suitably".

In response to a question, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Lok Sabha that nine flights each of Air India and Air India Express have been affected. Air India Express is a subsidiary of national carrier Air India. He added that two flights of private low-cost carrier IndiGo have also been affected by the decision.

"The said rerouting has resulted in increase in the operating cost of Air India Express by Rs 22 lakh (approximately) every day and that of IndiGo by Rs 2 lakhs (approximately) per day," Puri said.

"This rerouting of Air India flights has resulted in an increase in the operating cost by Rs 13 lakh (approximately) per day as the flying time has increased by approximately 15 minutes," he said.

On June 20, American aviation regulator the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) prohibiting US-registered aircraft from operating "in the overwater area of the Tehran Flight Information Region until further notice, due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions".

The parts of Iranian airspace that have been affected are Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram